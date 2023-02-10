National Deworming Day 2023: Worm Infection, its Symptoms, Types, and Prevention

National deworming day is celebrated to raise awareness about the worm infections in children and how can it be prevented with the help of education and prevention guidelines. Worm infections in kids have become a major public health concern in India. The disease affects children’s nutrition and also increase the risk of malnourishment, anemia, and impaired physical or mental development.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worm infection affects impoverished communities that have poor access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene. We observe the national deworming day on 10 February every year and today we are here to talk about the causes, symptoms, types, and prevention of the infection.