National Deworming Day 2023: Worm Infection, its Symptoms, Types, and Prevention

Know all about Worm Infection here
National deworming day is celebrated to raise awareness about the worm infections in children and how can it be prevented with the help of education and prevention guidelines. Worm infections in kids have become a major public health concern in India. The disease affects children’s nutrition and also increase the risk of malnourishment, anemia, and impaired physical or mental development.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), worm infection affects impoverished communities that have poor access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene. We observe the national deworming day on 10 February every year and today we are here to talk about the causes, symptoms, types, and prevention of the infection.
Tapeworm infection is caused by tapeworm eggs or larvae that cause jaundice, vomiting, loss of appetite and malnutrition, among others.
Roundworm infection is caused by a type of roundworm that feed on the host’s body in order to mature from eggs. They can reproduce and also grow up to 30 cm. Roundworm infection causes symptoms like diarrhea, dry cough, fever, and passing worms with stools.
Pinworm infection causes excessive itching around the anus and trouble sleeping. It can also cause painful urination.
Hookworm infection is caused when are exposed to contaminated soil and they may experience fatigue, anemia, coughing, and wheezing.
It is important to maintain good hygiene and sanitation in the place you live or frequently visit.
Make sure to look after your personal hygiene as well. Bathe every day and wash your hands at regular intervals.
Always keep your kitchen, dishes, and utensils clean. Do not forget to wash the fruits and veggies before consumption.
Always eat heated food and boil your raw meats well before consumption.
Avoid coming in contact with contaminated soil that could be covered with human feces.
Install water purifiers in your home since worm infection can also be caused due to contaminated water.
