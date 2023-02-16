National Almond Day 2023: Busting Common Myths About Almonds

National Almond Day is celebrated on 16 February every year and it is celebrated to raise awareness and recognize the health benefits of the versatile nuts- almonds. Almonds are native to the Middle East and thrives in warm, dry climates with mild winters. This day celebrates the benefits and uses of almonds. People consume almond through almond milk, pasta, flour, butter, oil, or meal. They add flavor and health benefits to our usual food.

Almonds help us many ways- helps maintain heart health, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels. They are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. On the occasion National Almond Day, we will bust a few common myths about almonds so that people eat the right amount and can enjoy the benefits without a second thought.