National Almond Day 2023: Busting Common Myths About Almonds

happy National Almond Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
National Almond Day is celebrated on 16 February every year and it is celebrated to raise awareness and recognize the health benefits of the versatile nuts- almonds. Almonds are native to the Middle East and thrives in warm, dry climates with mild winters. This day celebrates the benefits and uses of almonds. People consume almond through almond milk, pasta, flour, butter, oil, or meal. They add flavor and health benefits to our usual food.
Almonds help us many ways- helps maintain heart health, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels. They are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and fiber. On the occasion National Almond Day, we will bust a few common myths about almonds so that people eat the right amount and can enjoy the benefits without a second thought.
Fact- We have often heard from people that we should have 5-6 almonds everyday and not more than that. However, according to the research the recommended quantity to be consumed on daily basis is an ounce of almonds which makes up to approximately 23 almonds that provides various benefits. A handful of almonds (30 grams/ 23 almonds) may help you stay active and provide the energy throughout the day. A daily serving of almonds (30 grams/ 23 almonds) helps improve both short-term and long-term markers of blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes.
Fact: According to Healthline, almonds are a great option for weight loss. Almonds are low in carbs and high in protein and fiber. Thus, they keep you full for longer and increase your satiety levels making you consume less calories. Nuts contain several nutrients that is difficult for the body to break down and digest. Thus the body cannot absorb about 10–15% of the calories in nuts.
Fact: It is a myth. It is true that it is better to eat one doze of your almonds in the morning but it is not true that almonds are only a morning snack. People often keep almonds on their office table or enjoy it in the evening snack to get rid of sudden, unwanted hunger pangs. There is no such time to get your daily dose of almonds. Almonds are a versatile nut and can be consumed in any form and at any time.
Fact: According to Healthline, there is no compulsion to soak the almonds before eating them. Research proves that soaked and peeled almonds are easier to digest but there's no change in their nutritional value thus people can consume raw almonds to gain the benefits of important nutrients, including antioxidants, fiber, and healthy fats.
Fact: Most people have been believing the latest rumors doing the rounds about almonds not being vegan. According to the Vegan Society veganism is “a way of living which seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.” In short, veganism aims to prevent animal use, cruelty and exploitation. Therefore, veganism, in its true sense, one’s best efforts not to cause harm to animals. Almonds are considered superfoods and are totally free of animal byproducts or animal labor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)