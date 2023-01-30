National Cleanliness Day 2023: Significance, Posters, Images for WhatsApp Status

Lack of cleanliness means the presence of dirt, dust, stains, bad smells, and garbage. In India, most public places like streets, lanes, government offices, railway stations, bus stations, hospitals, or public parks are unclean and filthy. You can also witness littered garbage, overflowing sewage, defaced walls, and water-logged areas around the country.

We forget that it is our duty to keep the environment clean and healthy because it badly affects our health. The cleanliness of a city, village, or town begins with the cleanliness of our own homes. Thus we celebrate National Cleanliness Day on 30 January in India to highlight the importance of cleanliness in the environment.

Let's have a look at the quotes, messages, significance, posters, and images to share with your friends and family.