Mother Teresa 112th Birth Anniversary: Quotes and Interesting Facts

This year marks the 112th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa, the founder of Missionaries of Charity, who at the age of 18 decided to devote her entire life to working for poor and downtrodden people.

Mother Teresa, born on 26 August 1910 in Skopje, founded the Missionaries of Charity in the year 1950, an organization solely dedicated to charitable work in Kolkata for those who had no family or anyone to look after. In only 15 years, this charitable society became an international religious family across the world.

Let's have a look at a few interesting facts and quotes by Mother Teresa on her 112th birth anniversary.