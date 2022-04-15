Leonardo Da Vinci Birth Anniversary 2022: Famous Quotes
Leonardo di ser Piero da Vinci, also known as Leonardo da Vinci was born on 15 April 1452. He is one of the most famous artists around the globe and was quite popular during the time of the Renaissance.
Leonarda Da Vinci worked in different fields like science, mathematics, engineering, botany, drawing, painting, sculpture, architecture, music, literature, anatomy, geology, astronomy, and cartography.
The famous painter of the Last Supper and Mona Lisa was ahead of his time and knew that technology would not only unleash the best of humanity but also occupy the time.
On his birth anniversary in 2022, we bring you the most famous quotes of the artist.
"I love those who can smile in trouble, who can gather strength from distress, and grow brave by reflection. 'Tis the business of little minds to shrink, but they whose heart is firm, and whose conscience approves their conduct, will pursue their principles unto death."
"Time stays long enough for anyone who will use it."
"It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things."
"I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do."
"The noblest pleasure is the joy of understanding."
"Although nature commences with reason and ends in experience, it is necessary for us to do the opposite, that is to commence with experience and from this to proceed to investigate the reason."
"Just as food eaten without appetite is a tedious nourishment, so does study without zeal damage the memory by not assimilating what it absorbs."
"All knowledge which ends in words will die as quickly as it came to life, with the exception of the written word: which is its mechanical part."
"As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a life well spent brings happy death."
"Learning never exhausts the mind."
