APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022: Quotes by the Missile Man of India

"Small aim is a crime; have great aim.”

“Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life."

"Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident.”

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.”

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the” top of your career.”

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended."

"The bird is powered by its own life and by its motivation.”

“You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear.”

“Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person.”

“Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person.”

“Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow."

"Depression lies, it tells you you’ve always felt this way. Mind poisons, it makes you what you never wanted to."

"The lie is the only luxury of man over all other animals. But repeating it, again and again, is like multiplying the same number with zero. Whereas the beauty of Truth is in its simplicity, it multiplies itself."