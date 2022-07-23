Bal Gangadhar Tilak Birth Anniversary: Famous and Popular Quotes by Him

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as the Father of Nationalism, was born in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on 23 July 1856. We observe his birth anniversary today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022. Bal Gangadhar Tilak, whose real name was Keshav Gangadhar Tilak, was a freedom fighter, social thinker, philosopher, and educator. Today, on Saturday, 23 July 2022, we celebrate the 166th birth anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. As we celebrate his birth anniversary this year, it is important to remember his teachings and struggles.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak is considered one of the first and strongest advocates of Swaraj when the British ruled India. He was not only a freedom fighter but also a social reformer and a lawyer. He worked relentlessly for the betterment of our country.