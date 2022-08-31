Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 Pictures; First Look of Idol Here

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal is ready to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival in the traditional way after two years COVID-induced hiatus. The COVID-19 pandemic created a problem in celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a grand manner for two years. People are looking forward to enjoying Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 to the fullest. It is important to note that the Mandal unveiled the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 on Monday, 29 August. Devotees are excited to take a look at the idol.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a famous Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Lakhs of devotees offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja every year. Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 is seen in his majestic pose on a throne with a huge 12-ft idol. The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival is going to officially begin on 31 August and end on 9 September.