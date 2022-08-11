Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Rakhi Quotes to Share With Brothers and Sisters

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 Quotes that you can send to your sibling.
Raksha Bandhan 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, appreciate your siblings with beautiful rakhi quotes. Make your siblings feel special on Raksha Bandhan 2022 and celebrate the bond you share. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed with love and happiness on the full moon day "Purnima", during Sravan. This day is observed to celebrate the bond between siblings in India.
On Raksha Bandhan 2022, the sisters will tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. They will also pray for each other's well-being and happiness. The brothers and sisters will also send Raksha Bandhan quotes and messages to each other on this day. It is a day that is filled with love, happiness, and joy among siblings.
I want to promise you my brother/sister that no matter what happens, I will always stand by you and protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 to you.
With every passing year, the love between a brother and sister keeps multiplying with caring and sharing. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!
On the festival of Rakhi, I want to send my love, prayers, and best wishes to you. You will always remain my best friend! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022!
Dear Brother/Sister, on this Raksha Bandhan I wish to say that you are the best sibling I could ask for, and you mean the whole world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 to you. May you always stay happy.
You have never said no or that's impossible and you never say you can’t. That’s my brother, a superman who always makes things possible and tries to keep me happy. I love you, brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Dear Brother/Sister, while tying this Rakhi, I pray to God for your peace, happiness, stability, and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves nothing but the best. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022.
We might not stay together on this Raksha Bandhan, but that doesn't affect my love for you. I promise to always take care of you, protect you, and love you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Thank you for always being my support and pillar of strength. I am very blessed to have a brother/sister like you. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 my dearest sibling!
A very big thank you for being my companion, my protector, my best friend and being equally weird with me. You are the best brother/sister in this world and I am so happy to have you. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
