Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best Rakhi Quotes to Share With Brothers and Sisters

Raksha Bandhan 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, appreciate your siblings with beautiful rakhi quotes. Make your siblings feel special on Raksha Bandhan 2022 and celebrate the bond you share. As per the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed with love and happiness on the full moon day "Purnima", during Sravan. This day is observed to celebrate the bond between siblings in India.

On Raksha Bandhan 2022, the sisters will tie a rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. They will also pray for each other's well-being and happiness. The brothers and sisters will also send Raksha Bandhan quotes and messages to each other on this day. It is a day that is filled with love, happiness, and joy among siblings.