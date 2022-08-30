Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Easy and Simple Ganpati Decoration Ideas for Your Home

With Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 knocking at our doors, people have kick-started their arrangements to welcome Lord Ganesha with great excitement and joy. Everybody is busy cleaning houses, making delicious food items, such as sweets and modaks, and decorating their homes. Devotees are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the festive season, especially since they weren't able to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for the past two years due to COVID-19.

As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, also known as Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from 30 August to 9 September 2022. Devotees must take note of the puja timings, Ganesh puja tithi, and other details. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated with great grandeur among people across the country.