Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Easy and Simple Ganpati Decoration Ideas for Your Home
Ganeshotsav 2022: Easy Ganpati decoration ideas that you can try in your home to welcome the festive spirit.
With Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 knocking at our doors, people have kick-started their arrangements to welcome Lord Ganesha with great excitement and joy. Everybody is busy cleaning houses, making delicious food items, such as sweets and modaks, and decorating their homes. Devotees are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the festive season, especially since they weren't able to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi for the past two years due to COVID-19.
As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, also known as Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from 30 August to 9 September 2022. Devotees must take note of the puja timings, Ganesh puja tithi, and other details. The 10-day long festival will be celebrated with great grandeur among people across the country.
We have some Ganpati decoration ideas for 2022 that you can use to make your house look beautiful during the festive season.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Decoration Ideas for Your Home
Decorate with Diyas
Indian festivals feel incomplete without diyas. You can elevate the look of your house by adding diyas. They bring a lot of positive energy into the house and light it up. You can either purchase diyas from the market or make them at home. There are different shapes of diyas available that one can decorate their homes with.
Use Lights
You can use fairy lights to decorate your home on Ganesh Chaturthi. Decorative lights help add a spark to the house, make it look lively, and bring in the festive spirit.
You can decorate the puja place with fairy lights before placing the idol of Lord Ganesha.
Use Flowers
You can use flowers to make rangolis or different designs in the temple. One can also stick them to the temple walls.
Try to use fresh flowers as they have life and bring positivity to the house. You can also use artificial flowers if you want the decoration to stay for a longer duration.
Papercraft
If you want to do a DIY decoration for your home on Ganesh Chaturthi, make sure to use papercraft. Use your creative ideas to make designs that look expensive but will actually be on a budget. Take ideas from online sources to see which design will look best in your home.
