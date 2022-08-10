Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, and Mantra

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Check date, puja, timings, and muhurat here.
(Image: iStock)
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and wish for a long and happy life.
In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters. Rakhi will be celebrated on 11 August this year. Bhadra Yoga on Raksha Bandhan will end at 8:51 pm. On the day of the festival, sisters can tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists at any time of the day.
Let us know more about the puja vidhi, timings, muhurat, and mantra on Raksha Bandhan 2022.
Rakhi will be celebrated on 11 August. However, as per the reports, a few people will also celebrate the festival on 12 August.
People can tie Rakhi at any time after 10:38 am on 11 August. The most auspicious time to tie Rakhi will be from 8:51 pm to 9:03 pm. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra timings are as follows – 5:17 pm to 6:18 pm, Purnima Tithi timing – 10:38 am to 7:05 am.
People should follow the below rituals and Vidhis while participating in Raksha Bandhan 2022:
On the day of Raksha Bandhan, take a shower and wear clean clothes.
Decorate the plate of Rakhi.
You can keep Roli, Sandalwood, Akshat, Dahi, Raksha Sutra i.e. Rakhi, sweets, and light a lamp of ghee.
Make sure to worship God and offer the Raksha Sutra to him as well.
After this, let your brother sit facing east or north.
Apply tilak on your brother’s forehead and perform the Aarti. Tie the Rakhi on his right wrist.
After this, feed sweets to your brother.
Both the brother and sister should have their head covered while performing the vidhi.
After this, you can take the blessings of your elders and exchange gifts.
While tying Rakhi and applying tilak, sisters can chant the mantra ‘Yen Badho Balliraja, Danvendro Mahabal: Tentavam per Bdnami Rakshe, Machal-Machal.'
The meaning of the Raksha Mantra is as follows –
"I tie you with the same Raksha thread that tied the most powerful, the king of courage, the king of demons, Bali. O Raksha (Raksha Sutra), please don’t move and stay put throughout the year."
