Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Timings, and Mantra

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shravan month. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and wish for a long and happy life.

In return, the brothers promise to protect their sisters. Rakhi will be celebrated on 11 August this year. Bhadra Yoga on Raksha Bandhan will end at 8:51 pm. On the day of the festival, sisters can tie Rakhi on their brothers' wrists at any time of the day.

Let us know more about the puja vidhi, timings, muhurat, and mantra on Raksha Bandhan 2022.