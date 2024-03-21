Holi 2024: 7 Tips To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi

1. Avoiding Harmful Colors

The essence of the festival is the Holi colors, and so it is the primary component of the festival. But the chemical colors manufactured in the market affect our skin and the environment. The natural and organic colors derived from flowers and plants act as an eco friendly alternative of using colors on Holi. Additionally, organic colors can be easily washed away and they do not harm the skin.

2. Avoiding plastics and balloons

Tons of plastic water balloons are used in Holi. Though it is a fun way of celebrating Holi but is not eco friendly. The water balloons don't leave a positive impact and cause pollution. It is not recommended to use plastic balloons on Holi. So the eco friendly alternative is instead having fun with plastic water balloons, play special games and develop interesting ideas playing Hide & Seek with a Holi twist.

3. Managing the use of water

Playing Holi without water, and to some extent, it makes sense. You can play Holi with water provided by effectively managing the same. You can play Holi with water in a space where the plants use the water. Additionally, you can use organic colors with the water where it won’t cause any problems if the water is soaked in by the roots. This is one of the best ways to celebrate eco friendly Holi for today's generation.