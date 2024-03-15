Ramadan 2024: 7 Amazing Health Benefits of Ramzan Fasting Everyone Must Know

4. Fat Breakdown: Another benefit of fasting during Ramadan is its ability to promote fat breakdown for energy. By reducing calorie intake, fasting can help to lower the levels of fat and cholesterol in the bloodstream, which can improve heart health and help to reduce the risk of developing obesity.

5. Autophagy: Prolonged fasting during Ramadan can help to remove damaged components from the body through the process of autophagy, which can help to detox the body and improve overall health.

6. Improves Brain Function: Fasting during Ramadan can also help to improve brain function and mental clarity.

7. Improves Cognitive and Mood Regulation: Studies have shown that fasting can stimulate the production of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that is associated with cognitive function and mood regulation. This may help to explain the increased feelings of mindfulness, gratitude, and emotional well-being that many people experience during this period.

