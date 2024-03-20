Holi 2024 Date: Puja Timings, Holika Dahan Time, Traditional Rituals, and More

Holi 2024: Know the dates and puja timings here.
(Photo: iStock)
One of the most vibrant and colourful Hindu festivals, Holi, is around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate it grandly. Holi is also known as the "festival of colours" or "Dol Jatra" in different parts of India. People spend time with their loved ones on this day and put colours on each other to spread happiness. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is observed in the Phalguna month. All interested people are getting ready to celebrate the festival.
According to the official details, Holi 2024 is scheduled to be observed on 25 March. One should know the important date if one wants to observe the festival of colours with their loved ones. Many people conduct prayers on this day and visit temples. It is a time to forget grievances and remember the colourful moments in our lives.
Here is everything you should know about Holi 2024 such as the date, time, rituals, and other details if you want to observe the 'festival of colours' the correct way. Read till the end to know all the latest updates.
As per the Hindu calendar, Holi is observed every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. This year, the festival of colours is scheduled to be grandly celebrated on Monday, 25 March 2024, across India.
Here are the dates and timings you should know if you want to celebrate Holi 2024:
Holika Dahan - Sunday, 24 March 2024, 7:19 pm to 9:38 pm.
Holi - Monday, 25 March 2024. Starting from 24 March, 12:24 and to 25 March, 2:59 am.
Interested people should remember the dates and puja timings if they want to host prayers at home. You can invite your friends and family for the prayer sessions to live a happy and prosperous life ahead.
Holi is also celebrated by enjoying traditional sweets and recipes. You can invite friends and host lunch parties at home. Keep all your work aside and spend time with your loved ones on Holi.
