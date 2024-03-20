Holi 2024: 7 Amazing Tips To Protect Your Skin From the Side Effects of Colors

Holi is one of the most colorful and zestful festivals of Hindus. Also known as the 'festival of colors', Holi is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by the followers of Hinduism, especially in places that are associated with the life of Lord Krishna.
According to Gregorian Calendar, every year Holi falls either in late February or early March. This year, the auspicious occasion of Holi will be celebrated in India on Monday, 25 March 2024.
Be it by applying colors on each other or sharing sweets, Holi is all about fun and happiness. The tradition of applying colors during Holi celebration is quite ancient. However, people must know that the harsh chemicals used in Holi colors can have devastating effects on both skin and hair. Following are some of the amazing skin tips for you to protect yourself from the side effects of Holi colors.
7 Tips To Protect Your Skin From the Harmful Effects of Holi Colors
Who doesn't like to play around with colors on the occasion of Holi. But some people stay away from Holi colors because of its harmful effects on skin. Well, we have got some amazing tips for you to protect your skin from the side effects of Holi colors, so that you can enjoy a colorful Holi festival.
1. Deep Moisturisation: If you want to enjoy your Holi without any ifs and buts, then you should prep your skin nicely before getting attacked by colors. So, one of the best ways to avoid the harmful effects of Holi colors on skin is deep moisturisation. Grab a good quality moisturiser and apply it on your face, hands, neck, arms, and feet. Deep moisturisation will not only help you to get rid off the colors easily but will also prevent the dryness of skin.
2. Say 'No' To Makeup: If you are a makeup freak, then you should ditch your makeup for a day to enjoy the Holi. Applying makeup on your skin can block the skin pores, and ultimately lead to breakouts, rashes, and irritation. Makeup also makes it difficult for the colors to wear off from the skin during cleaning.
3. Apply a Gentle Face pack: The harsh colors of Holi can wreak a havoc on your skin. Some colors immediately cause rashes, redness, irritation, and acne. If this happens, you can wash your face, and then apply a gentle face pack. This will not only soothe your skin but will also stop any further damage. Homemade face pack of honey, yoghurt, and turmeric can be a good choice.
4. Apply Sunscreen: If you have a sensitive skin, then prolonged exposure to sun during Holi can definitely damage your skin. The best way to avoid any pigmentation and tanning is to apply a good SPF sunscreen. A water resistant sunscreen with UVA and UVB blocking formula can be an ideal choice for you.
5. Apply Oil: The harmful colors of Holi can deeply penetrate into your skin and result in skin breakouts and other dermatological issues. Therefore, it is better to apply oil on your skin. The oil application creates a barrier between your skin and the colors, thereby blocking the harsh colors to pass through your skin. Coconut or almond oil are some of the commonly used oils on skin.
6. Gentle Cleansing: Sometimes the side effects of Holi colors don't show up immediately, and may appear later. Therefore, it is best to cleanse the skin as soon as you are done with playing Holi. Consider a good cleanser or aloe vera gel to remove the color. A gentle cleansing is highly recommended because rigorous cleansing may aggravate the side effects.
7. Gentle Exfoliation: If you feel that there are traces of colors on your skin even after cleansing, you can go for a mild skin exfoliation. Use a scrub to get rid off the stubborn Holi colors. You may like a homemade scrub using gram flour and curd. This natural yet soothing scrub will not only remove the colors gently but will also retain the essential oils of your skin to prevent dryness and itching.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Holi 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)