Saraswati Puja 2024: Homemade Traditional Recipes To Try This Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, marks the beginning of Spring in India. This vibrant event is celebrated with immense joy, positivity, and enthusiasm. It's the time to welcome spring and enjoy the blossoming of nature. One of the most important factors of Basant Panchami is that people worship Goddess Saraswati, who signifies knowledge, music, art, and wisdom. People begin this day by wearing new clothes and worshipping Goddess Saraswati. They seek her blessings for a prosperous future.

Saraswati Puja 2024 is being observed today, Wednesday, 14 February. Many people celebrate this special occasion by preparing delicious dishes and spending time with their loved ones. People take out time of their busy schedules to visit relatives and friends. They also worship Ma Saraswati early in the morning. It is a time to experiment with different food items.