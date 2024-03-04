Ramadan Moon Sighting 2024: When Will India Sight the Ramzan Crescent Moon

The holy month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. Prior to Ramzan, one important event is Ramadan moon sighting. The sighting of crescent moon is of utmost importance because it marks the beginning of Ramadan. The ninth month of Islamic Calendar 'Ramzaan' has a great significance among the followers of Islam. During this blessed month, people offer extra prayers, keep fasts from dawn to dusk, indulge in charitable acts, strive for spiritual growth and purification, and more.

This year, Ramadan 2024 is likely to start from either 11 or 12 March. The exact date will be revealed after the Ramadan moon sighting. So, when will be the Ramadan crescent moon sighted in India and other countries? Let us read below.