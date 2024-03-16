Rohini Vrat in March: Date, Significance, Timings, Rituals & Puja Timings

When Rohini Nakshatra starts it also signals the start of the fasting for the devotees. Every 27 days, it happens. It is considered a significant day for fasting for the Jain community. It is believed that observing fast on Rohini Vrat instills in one self-patience, control, and harmony. It also helps to encourage mutual understanding among family members. Women keep the fast on this auspicious day to pray for the husband's longevity and husband. It can also help in eradicating poverty and welcoming prosperity and wealth in life.

The fasting commences on the day of Rohini and stretches till the next star (Margashirsha) rises in the sky. While it is left to the choice of women observing this Vrat as to how long they shall continue, the ideal duration is five years and five months. At the end of such a long period, the Vrat is concluded with a proper Udyapan or concluding rituals including poor feeding, visiting the temple of Vasupujya, and giving a lot of charity to the poor and needy.