Happy Holi 2024: Traditional & Cultural Ways To Observe the Festival of Colours

Holi is the time to play with vibrant colours and make lifetime memories with friends and family. People keep all their worries and work aside on this festival to spend as much time as they can with their loved ones. The festival of colours also welcomes spring in the best way possible. Many people visit their friends and family to eat delicious food items and put colours on each other. Holi 2024 is scheduled to be celebrated on 25 March.

You should gear up to celebrate Holi with all your loved ones and make their day special. There are certain traditional rituals all families follow to celebrate the event. Many people begin their day with prayers and then, proceed to play with colours. The festival promotes togetherness, joy, and positivity along with welcoming the spring season with enthusiasm.