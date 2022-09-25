Navratri 2022 Date: Puja Timings, Vidhi, Muhurat, Navratri 2022 Start & End Date

Shardiya Navratri 2022, the nine-day celebration of Goddess Durga, is all set to officially begin on Monday, 26 September. It is scheduled to end on 5 October. Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals that devotees eagerly wait for. People worship Goddess Durga during these nine days with sincere devotion. They pray to Goddess Durga for peace, happiness, and prosperity. Devotees believe that the Goddess will remove all their difficulties if they pray to her with devotion.

During Navratri, people worship the nine avatars of Ma Durga for nine days. Shardiya Navratri is one of the most joyous and important Hindu celebrations. People get together to celebrate the festival with their families and friends.