Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: The festival is ready to be observed on Saturday, 17 September 2022, in India.
Vishwakarma Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Saturday, 17 September. It is observed on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti. It celebrates the birthday of Lord Vishwakarma who is the son of Lord Brahma. He is also considered the chief architect of the world. Devotees of Lord Vishwakarma celebrate this day with a lot of grandeur and joy. They send wishes to each other.
People will celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2022 on 17 September by setting up the idol of Lord Vishwakarma in their homes. They pray to the Lord for prosperity and success in their business. Many people conduct pujas at their workplaces on this day. The festival is mainly observed by architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors, factory workers, and other labourers.
Here are a few Vishwakarma Puja 2022 wishes and messages that you can send to your friends and family to celebrate the festival. Send wishes to all those people who are planning to celebrate this festival at their homes and workplaces.
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Wishes
On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, I am extending my warm, sincere wishes to you and your family. May this festival bring a lot of prosperity and joy to you.
The festival of Vishwakarma Puja teaches us a crucial life lesson of honouring the artisans, carpenters, sculptors, architects, mechanics, and technicians without whom life wouldn't be easy.
May God bless you with success and growth in life so that you can achieve whatever you want. A very Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2022 to you and your family.
Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Messages
May you live in the beautiful home of your dreams and achieve all your goals in life. Have a Happy Vishwakarma Puja with your special ones.
I hope Lord Vishwakarma showers you with his blessings so that you can succeed in all your endeavours. A very happy Vishwakarma Puja to you and your family.
Celebrate the festival of Vishwakarma Puja 2022 with lots of joy and grandeur. Spend the day with your loved ones. A very happy and warm Vishwakarma Puja 2022 to you.
