Vishwakarma Puja 2022: Date, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones

Vishwakarma Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Saturday, 17 September. It is observed on the auspicious occasion of Kanya Sankranti. Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti and Bhadra Sankranti. It celebrates the birthday of Lord Vishwakarma who is the son of Lord Brahma. He is also considered the chief architect of the world. Devotees of Lord Vishwakarma celebrate this day with a lot of grandeur and joy. They send wishes to each other.

People will celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2022 on 17 September by setting up the idol of Lord Vishwakarma in their homes. They pray to the Lord for prosperity and success in their business. Many people conduct pujas at their workplaces on this day. The festival is mainly observed by architects, carpenters, engineers, mechanics, sculptors, factory workers, and other labourers.