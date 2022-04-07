Chaitra Navratri 2022: Ashtami, Navami Date, Puja Time, and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2022 puja dates and time.
(Photo: iStock)
Chaitra Navratri 2022 began on 2 April 2022 and is scheduled to end on 11 April 2022.
Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days by Hindus and each day is auspicious.
All the nine days of Chaitra Navratri are extremely special and auspicious for the Hindus. Each day is dedicated to worshipping one form of Maa Durga.
During Chaitra Navratri, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami are considered the holiest days. People conduct various pujas on these two days and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.
Chaitra Navratri 2022 has already begun and now we are close to the two most auspicious days.
It is to be noted that Maha Ashtami will be observed on Saturday, 9 April 2022 during Chaitra Navratri 2022.
One should remember these two dates as the days are very important during the festival of Chaitra Navratri.
On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri which is on 10 April 2022, people worship the ninth form of Maa Durga. They worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.
Everybody who celebrates Chaitra Navratri prepares different delicacies on this day as it is also the last date of the festival.
This year Maha Ashtami will fall on 9 April 2022. To celebrate this day, people conduct Sandhi Puja and it signifies the end of Ashtami. Sandhi Puja also marks the beginning of Maha Navami.
The end of Sandhi Puja on Maha Ashtami during Chaitra Navratri 2022 will mark the beginning of the Maha Navami.
It is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the festival of Chaitra Navratri.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)