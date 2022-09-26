Happy Navratri 2022: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Images, Greetings and Messages

Shardiya Navratri is the most popular Hindu festival that is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival is observed by Hindu devotees in the month of Ashwin. Navratri 2022 is all set to begin on 26 September across the country. The nine-day long festival is scheduled to end on 5 October. It is important to note that the festival of Navratri holds great significance in Hindu culture. Hindus wait to celebrate this festival the entire year.

People send wishes and messages to each other during the festival of Navratri. Hindu devotees are eagerly waiting to celebrate Navratri 2022 which is all set to begin soon. They pray to Ma Durga for nine days. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped each day. It is a festival that is celebrated with great joy and happiness.