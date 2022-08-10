Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, and Quotes for Loved Ones

Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages, quotes
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to appreciate and honor the bond between the brothers and sisters which is characterized by banter, laughs, arguments, fights and so much more.
This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. This festival is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. The dates vary each year as per the position of the Moon.
It is one of the most ancient festivals celebrated in India. On this day, sisters apply tilak to the brother's forehead and tie 'Rakhi' on their wrist as a mark of affection. They pray for their long, happy life and pray and brothers in return offer gifts and promise to protect her all his life.
Be thankful to God for giving you a brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
We must always cherish the moments we spend together with our siblings. We are lucky to have brothers or sisters who always takes care of us. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
Brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters and sisters make sure to shower their brothers with love, care, and affection. Happy Rakhi 2022.
We wish you all the love and health on this auspicious Raksha Bandhan. May your siblings stay healthy and happy all their life.
May sisters always feel free and protected and the brothers always feel loved and cared for. Happy Raksha Bandhan.
No matter how old we grow, siblings will always remain adorable to us. Happy Raksha Bandhan!
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022
Nowadays people tie Rakhi to anyone who make them feel safe and cared for
happy Rakhi to you and your loved ones
"Sisters annoy, interfere, and criticize. Indulge in monumental sulks, in huffs, in snide remarks. Borrow. Break. Monopolize the bathroom. Are always underfoot. But if a catastrophe should strike, sisters are there. Defending you against all comers." - Pam Brown
"Bless you, my darling, and remember you are always in the heart - oh tucked so close there is no chance of escape - of your sister." - Katherine Mansfield
"My sister taught me everything I really need to know, and she was only in sixth grade at the time." - Linda Sunshine
"For there is no friend like a sister In calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.”- Christina Rossetti
"We hang out, we help one another, we tell one another our worst fears and biggest secrets, and then just like real sisters, we listen and don’t judge.”- Adriana Trigiani
A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.”- Isadora James
"Our siblings, they resemble us just enough to make all their differences confusing, and no matter what we choose to make of this, we are cast in relation to them our whole lives long.” Susan Scarf Merrell
