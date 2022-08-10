Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, and Quotes for Loved Ones

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to appreciate and honor the bond between the brothers and sisters which is characterized by banter, laughs, arguments, fights and so much more.

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Thursday, 11 August 2022. This festival is celebrated in Shravana month during full moon day or Purnima day. The dates vary each year as per the position of the Moon.

It is one of the most ancient festivals celebrated in India. On this day, sisters apply tilak to the brother's forehead and tie 'Rakhi' on their wrist as a mark of affection. They pray for their long, happy life and pray and brothers in return offer gifts and promise to protect her all his life.