Happy Friendship Day 2022: Date in India, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, & Greetings

Happy Friendship Day 2022: Send wishes and messages to your friends.
Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 7 August 2022 in India. Friends form an integral part of our lives. Friendship is the most special bond between two or more people. Friendship Day 2022 is here and people are looking for ways to make the day special for their friends. While International Friendship Day 2022 has already been celebrated globally, the day is observed on the first Sunday of August in India. Friendship Day 2022 is on 7 August.
People celebrate Friendship Day by sending greeting cards, messages, wishes, and gifts to each other. They also tie friendship bands on each other's wrists which makes the bond special. People are looking for ways to make Friendship Day 2022 grand. They want to make their best friends feel special on this day by planning surprises on 7 August 2022.
Let's take a look at a few Friendship Day 2022 messages that you can send to your best friend:
Having a friend like you has made me the luckiest person alive on this planet. Happy Friendship Day 2022 to you, may this bond keep getting stronger.
You have been with me and supported me at every point in life. Having a friend like you is a true blessing and I cannot thank you enough for all that you have done for me. Happy Friendship Day 2022.
People say few relationships are so special that they never fade. Our friendship is one of those relationships in my life. Happy Friendship Day 2022 best friend, may this bond remain the same throughout our lives.
People say it's hard to find genuine and true friends. I am lucky to find you and want to treasure you all my life. Happy Friendship Day 2022. May this day be one of the most memorable days in our lives.
You made me laugh during the toughest moments in my life. You make me forget all my worries and stress. Having you in my life is like a blessing. Happy Friendship Day 2022.
"Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up." – Thomas J Watson
"Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life." – Amy Poehler
"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart." – Helen Keller