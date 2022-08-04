Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: 10 Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings

Every year, Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated in north India to recognise the birth anniversary of the great saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. The day is observed seven days after Shravan Amavasya. Tulsidas is known for his great contribution and works in Hindu religious literature. He authored the famous Sri Ramcharitmanas, the Awadhi version of the Ramayana. Besides, he played a remarkable role in the composition of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Tulsidas Jayanti this year is on Thursday, 4 August 2022. According to Hindus, Tulsidas was born on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha (Shravan month). It is believed that at the time of his birth, Tulsidas was not crying, instead, he was reciting the word 'Rama' and that is the reason he is also known as 'Ramabola.' Tulsidas is a famous poet known all around the world, and Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated in India to honour his great work and poetry in Hindu religious literature.