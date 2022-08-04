Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: 10 Best Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Greetings
Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: The day will be celebrated on Thursday, 4 August 2022.
Every year, Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated in north India to recognise the birth anniversary of the great saint and poet Goswami Tulsidas. The day is observed seven days after Shravan Amavasya. Tulsidas is known for his great contribution and works in Hindu religious literature. He authored the famous Sri Ramcharitmanas, the Awadhi version of the Ramayana. Besides, he played a remarkable role in the composition of the Hanuman Chalisa.
Tulsidas Jayanti this year is on Thursday, 4 August 2022. According to Hindus, Tulsidas was born on the seventh day of Shukla Paksha (Shravan month). It is believed that at the time of his birth, Tulsidas was not crying, instead, he was reciting the word 'Rama' and that is the reason he is also known as 'Ramabola.' Tulsidas is a famous poet known all around the world, and Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated in India to honour his great work and poetry in Hindu religious literature.
Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: 10+ Quotes, Wishes, Greetings for WhatsApp Status and Facebook
On the eve of Tulsidas Jayanti 2022, we have curated some of the best quotes, wishes, and greetings for you to share on WhatsApp and Facebook as part of the celebration. Check our list of 10+ quotes, wishes, and messages below:
“I refer to him as Rama. You may call him by any other name as long as you believe in him, submit all of your worldly ambitions and passions to his will, and become disciplined and principled without effort.” –Goswami Tulsidas
“When a minister, a physician and a religious preceptor; these three use pleasing words from fear or hope of reward, the result is that dominion, health, and faith, all the three immediately set towards destruction.” – Tulsidas
Goswami Tulsidas was a holy character, renowned for his good works. Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022!!
Tulsidas was one of India’s greatest poets. Let us honour him on the day of Tulsidas Jayanti. Wish you a very Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022!!
It is widely known that Lord Hanuman helped saint Tulsidas in the composition of the Ramcharitmanas. Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 wishes!!
"There are three all-powerful evils: lust, anger, and greed." – Tulsidas.
"No virtue is equal to the good of others and no vice greater than hurting others." – Goswami Tulsidas.
"There is no difference between knowledge and devotion, Both of them save the soul from the miseries of worldly life." – Ramabola Tulsidas.
"Even your pity is like a blast of wind and the words you speak would strip a tree of its blossoms." – the golden words of Tulsidas.
Tulsidas promoted the Ramayana across India. Wishes to all of you on Tulsidas Jayanti 2022.
The devotion of saint Tulsidas to Lord Rama is well known. Let us salute this great saint of India. Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022.
Sant Tulsidas ki jayanti par aap sabhi ko hardik shubhkamnaye. Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2022.
Ramcharitmanas ke rachayita Tulsidas ji ko humara shat, shat naman. Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 ki buhat bauhat hardik shubhkamnaye.
"All the sleepers in a night of dilution beholding so many dreams. In this world of darkness, only those who sever themselves from the material world, become absorbed in the contemplation of the supreme. None can be regarded as really woken up from sleep till they have renounced all sensuous delights." – Tulsidas
