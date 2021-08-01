Watch: On Friendship Day, RRR Releases New Song Titled ‘Dosti’
Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set to release on 13 October.
On the special occasion of International Friendship Day, the makers of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), a multilingual film starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, among others, released its new song titled 'Dosti'.
The film is directed by SS Rajamouli, who also has films like the Baahubali duology under his name. Dosti is the first track of the movie that has been released amid a lot of anticipation regarding the film and its star cast.
With a very lively and fierce set, the song makes it a point to grab the audience's attention. Both NT Rama Rao JR and Ram Charan make their appearance towards the end of the video.
Check out the official music video here:
The announcement was also made on the official Instagram handle of the movie. Check it out here:
RRR is set in the 1920s and is a fictitious story based on two freedom fighters, which is set to release on 13 October this year. The film was originally supposed to release on 30 July, 2020 but got pushed back because of the pandemic.
A Pen Studios and Lyca Productions film, the movie also marks Alia Bhatt's debut in the south.
