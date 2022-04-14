Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti 2022
(image: iStock)
India is a land of festivals and it is in this country we witness several festivals following each other in quick succession. Hanuman Jayanti is one such festival that is celebrated by the Hindus. On this day, people worship Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajrang Bali by his devotees.
We all have heard the stories of The Ramayana and the devotion of Hanuman to Lord Ram. He had helped Ram in all aspects of his life from lifting the Dronagiri parvat in search of Sanjeevani Booti to bringing back Sita from Lanka.
Hanuman Jayanti marks the birthday of Lord Hanuman, also considered the strongest god of the Hindus. Devotees also call him by the names Sarvamayavibhanjana and Sankat Mochan. It is believed that all fears and difficulties go away when one worships Lord Hanuman.
Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Chaitra, also known as Chaitra Poornima as per the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Hanuman had taken birth at sunrise and therefore the temples begin the celebration before sunrise and it is carried on for the entire day.
As per the Gregorian calendar, Hanuman Jayanti will fall on 16 April this year and Poornima Tithi will begin at 2.27 am on 16 April 2022 and end at 12.24 am on 17 April 2022.
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, people fast the entire day. They have a shower, wear clean clothes and visit the Hanuman temples to offer flowers and garlands. Devotees also recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand on this day.
It is believed that by worshipping Hanuman on this day, devotees get rid of their fears and failures. They forget their troubles and attract positiveness under His grace.
As per Hindu belief, Lord Hanuman is a symbol of strength, courage, perseverance, and devotion. He was devoted to Lord Rama and never left his side even during the most difficult times.
He played an important role in bringing back Sita from Lanka after Ravan abducted her. We get to learn about patience from Lord Hanuman. He teaches us to overcome all the difficulties and obstacles that come in our way and guides us to be devoted to our goals, no matter what.
