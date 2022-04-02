Jhulelal Jayanti 2022: Cheti Chand Wishes, Quotes, Images and Significance

Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 is on 2 April 2022.
Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti is an auspicious festival that is celebrated and observed by the members of the Sindhi community in India and Pakistan.
The members of the Sindhi community celebrate New Year on the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal.
It is important to note that the festival of Cheti Chand is observed on the first day of Chaitra or Pratipada Tithi. It is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Jhulelal, one of the most important saints of the Sindhi community.
The members of the Sindhi community get together on this day and express their gratitude to Lord Jhulelal. This year, the event of Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 is on 2 April 2022.
On Cheti Chand or Jhulelal Jayanti, people make fests and celebrate this day grandly with their loved ones. They also wish for each other and pray for a better life.
