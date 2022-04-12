Baisakhi 2022: Date, Significance, and How to Celebrate

Baisakhi is also known as Vaisakh Sankranti and is celebrated as the new year of the Punjabis. It is celebrated every year to welcome the spring and new harvest season. According to the solar Hindu calendar, Vaisakh Sankranti will be celebrated on Thursday, 14 April, this year.

Punjabis celebrate Baisakhi with great pomp and show, performing folk dance and singing the Punjabi songs. They also visit their friends and family on this occasion.

This festival marks hope and people welcome the new harvest season with open arms believing that the year will be immensely beneficial for the crops and farmers.