Google Honours Kitty O’Neil Birth Anniversary, the "Fastest Woman In The World"

Google Doodle celebrates American stuntwoman, Kitty O'Neil's birth anniversary today.
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
Google is celebrating the 77th birth anniversary of Kitty O'Neil today, Friday, 24 March 2023, via a creative doodle. For those who do not know, Kitty O'Neil is an American stuntwoman and record-breaking racer. She was a talented woman who broke barriers and stereotypical thoughts. O'Neil not only left a lasting impact on the world of motorsports but also on Hollywood. Everyone remembers her for her stunts and Google has decided to honour her birth anniversary on Friday, 24 March.
Kitty O'Neil was born on 24 March 1946, to a Cherokee Native American mother and an Irish father. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Google Doodle today, on Friday, is celebrating her life and works so people should know about her achievements. Every person should read about her struggles and how she fought against the difficulties bravely.
Here are a few details you should know about Kitty O'Neil on her birth anniversary. Keep reading to know about her life and battles as a stuntwoman.
Kitty O'Neil was a few months old when she was infected with a number of diseases which led to an intense fever. The diseases left her deaf. She learned different communication modes throughout her life to connect with her audience. Ultimately, she preferred lip reading and speaking.
She started experimenting with high-speed sports such as water skiing and motorcycle racing.
As a true action-lover, she also performed dangerous stunts bravely like falling from daunting heights while set on fire and jumping from helicopters.
During the late 70s era, she made it onto the big screen as a stunt double for different films and television series.
In 1976, O'Neil was titled "the fastest woman alive" after she travelled across the Alvord Desert at 512.76 miles per hour. In 1979, a biopic about her life, called "Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story" was released.
Google celebrating Kitty O'Neil through a doodle is the best way to honour her works. The doodle portrays her fearless spirit and love for adventure. It is important for all to take inspiration from her.
