Google Honours Kitty O’Neil Birth Anniversary, the "Fastest Woman In The World"

Google is celebrating the 77th birth anniversary of Kitty O'Neil today, Friday, 24 March 2023, via a creative doodle. For those who do not know, Kitty O'Neil is an American stuntwoman and record-breaking racer. She was a talented woman who broke barriers and stereotypical thoughts. O'Neil not only left a lasting impact on the world of motorsports but also on Hollywood. Everyone remembers her for her stunts and Google has decided to honour her birth anniversary on Friday, 24 March.

Kitty O'Neil was born on 24 March 1946, to a Cherokee Native American mother and an Irish father. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Google Doodle today, on Friday, is celebrating her life and works so people should know about her achievements. Every person should read about her struggles and how she fought against the difficulties bravely.