Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates 14 February with Animation

The Google Doodle for valentine's day is here and it is a cute, adorable animation of raindrops that drop down to form hearts. The animation signifies- 'rain or shine, will you be mine?'

We cannot think of a better day than February 14 for such a romantic animated Google Doodle to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Valentine's day is the most romantic day of the year and now the day is used to express affection for lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and other romantic gestures. The Google Doodle shows two rain drop falling and making a heart and it means that we expect our partners and lovers to be with us in both our highs and lows. We hope that everyone finds a partner that is happy to celebrate the wins and give hope if something does not go as planned.