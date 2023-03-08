Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Women Supporting Women

International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Women Supporting Women

Google Doodle Today: Know how Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2023 through animation today.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Google Doodle is celebrating International Women's Day 2023 today, 8 March.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Google)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Doodle is celebrating International Women's Day 2023 today, 8 March.</p></div>

Google pays tribute to and respects women across the globe on International Women's Day 2023 by creating a special doodle today, Wednesday, 8 March. Through an interactive Google Doodle today, the popular search engine has put importance on the way women provide support and help everyone in their daily life. It is important to note that International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March and this year it clashes with the festival of Holi in India.

Google Doodle is marking the occasion of International Women's Day 2023 today, by sharing an animation that celebrates women supporting other women. This special day is important because it focuses on the contribution of women to our society. International Women's Day also celebrates the achievements of women in the cultural, political and socioeconomic fields. This day is extremely crucial and important.

Also ReadHappy Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates 14 February with Animation

Women's Day also highlights gender equality, equal pay, discrimination against women, and equal treatment for women. The Google Doodle today, Wednesday, 8 March, focuses on women and their contributions to society.

Google Doodle Today: International Women’s Day 2023 Celebration

Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2023 on Wednesday via a creative Doodle that focuses on women supporting women. This is a strong message to our society.

The popular search engine released a Doodle on 8 March featuring vignettes within each Google letter. It properly highlights many areas where women help each other to "progress and improve each other's quality of life".

The Doodle shows a woman delivering a speech as women belonging to different age groups look up to her. The Google Doodle also shows mothers taking care of their babies and women marching to bring a change to the world.

Also ReadGoogle Doodle Today: Google Celebrates 74th Republic Day With a Creative Artwork
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
One can see a woman doctor in the Doodle which shows that they have progressed and are achieving heights. Once you click on the Doodle, purple confetti will appear on your screen. You will see women raise purple flags while wearing wristbands of the same colour.

The Google Doodle today, on Wednesday, 8 March, portrays a strong message and everyone should see it on the search engine page. We should all celebrate International Women's Day to focus on the achievements of women in our society.

Also ReadGoogle Doodle Today: Google Celebrates Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson, Know Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT