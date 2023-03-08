International Women’s Day 2023: Google Doodle Celebrates Women Supporting Women

Google pays tribute to and respects women across the globe on International Women's Day 2023 by creating a special doodle today, Wednesday, 8 March. Through an interactive Google Doodle today, the popular search engine has put importance on the way women provide support and help everyone in their daily life. It is important to note that International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March and this year it clashes with the festival of Holi in India.

Google Doodle is marking the occasion of International Women's Day 2023 today, by sharing an animation that celebrates women supporting other women. This special day is important because it focuses on the contribution of women to our society. International Women's Day also celebrates the achievements of women in the cultural, political and socioeconomic fields. This day is extremely crucial and important.