Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates 74th Republic Day With a Creative Artwork

According to Thursday's Google Doodle Artist Parth Kothekar, it took him four days to complete this masterpiece. His inspiration was to create a portray of India during the Republic Day Parade.

The artist said, "During my school days, every year I would be mesmerised by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process."

Here is a video of the artwork of Parth Kothekar for Thursday's Google Doodle on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.