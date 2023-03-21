Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates Nowruz 2023 With Spring Flower Art

Google Doodle Nowruz (Persian New Year): Google Doodle today on 21 March 2023 is celebrating the Persian or Iranian New Year, commonly known as 'Nowruz.' Today's Google Doodle represents the beginning of spring with beautiful spring flowers like tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, and bee orchids.

Nowruz is celebrated by many people as the end of winter season and the beginning of spring.

According to Google," Today's Doodle highlights this ancient holiday that marks the beginning of spring. More than 300 million people gather around the world on this day each year to celebrate the season of rebirth. Today’s Doodle artwork represents this theme with Spring flowers."