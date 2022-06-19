35+ Happy Father's Day 2022 Quotes to Share With Your Amazing Dad

Father's Day 2022 will be celebrated on 19 June (Sunday). Every year Father's day is celebrated on third Sunday of June.

This is a special day celebrated throughout the world to honour the effort, compassion, and unconditional love that all the amazing dads and father figures out there have for their children.

Father's Day is more than a usual day, it is an opportunity for all the children to be grateful for all the love and care that they have been receiving from their dads since childhood.

The idea of Father's day was first proposed in 1909 and since then it is being religiously celebrated worldwide, including India. Every year, children make special plans to make their father's feel special and loved.