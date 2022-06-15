Father's Day 2022: Date, History, and Significance

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, it will be celebrated on 19 June 2022. This day is dedicated to all the fathers around the world. Father's Day is celebrated to express one's respect and love for fathers and to cherish the father figures in one's life.

Fathers have not one but multiple roles – they are role models, friends, protectors, guides, and heroes for their children. It is difficult to describe the importance of a father in just a few words.

Let's learn more about the history and significance of Father's Day.