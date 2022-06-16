Father's Day 2022: 5 Tasty and Quick Recipes Your Father Will Love

5 easy and healthy father's day recipes
Father's day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year in 2022, Father's day will be celebrated on 19 June and we are excited to celebrate the day with our fathers.
But what should we give our dads who have everything? Wait a second, who doesn't love food? And your father will love food even more if he knows you have cooked the dish for him.
So, let's get to the easy, tasty, and healthy dishes your father will love this Sunday. You can serve him these dishes with tea or coffee, or for lunch or dinner. Make sure that children take help from elders to surprise their fathers.
Roast two corn ears on the high flame from every side. When their colour changes into a darker shade, set them aside and allow them to cool down.
After it's cooled down, remove all the corn kernels from the cob. You can use a knife or a dedicated kernel remover. Now let's add flavour to the corn.
Chop one onion, one tomato, and two green chillies and mix them with half a cup of shredded cabbage, salt as preferred. You can also add half a spoon of each: curd, chilli powder, roasted cumin seeds with 2 spoons of mint or tamarind chutney. Now add the corn kernels to this mixture and toss the mixture well. You can serve this dish for breakfast or evening snacks with a hot cup of coffee or tea!
We all love pizza and our fathers will love it too. But this pizza will not be bought from a store, we will help you prepare this pizza with a twist. It's not a normal pizza but it is a sandwich pizza.
Take two pizza bases for this recipe. Toast the pizza bases on both sides and set them aside. Now, take 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a pan, fry 2 to 3 finely chopped tomatoes, 2 green chillies, 1 capsicum, 7 french beans, and small-sized paneer cubes for a minute.
Use these ingredients for seasoning: ½ tablespoon of black pepper, 1 spoon of red chilli powder, and 1 spoon of salt. Allow the ingredients to cook for a few minutes, then sprinkle 2 tablespoons of finely chopped green coriander leaves and remove them off the flame.
Now grill the sandwich in a sandwich maker or you can even use a pan. Just heat the pan and grease it, put one-fourth of the pizza base and spread the filling evenly. Cover it with another one-fourth of the base and flip. Remember using a sandwich maker will give the best results.
Every father is a king for their children and so the king deserves 'Raj Kachori'. Let's know how can we prepare this dish.
Knead a smooth dough using 2 cups of sooji, 2 tablespoons of Maida, ½ spoon of salt and 1 spoon of oil. Cover and leave the dough for 30 minutes. You can punch and knead the dough again for 2-3 minutes. Now, roll a circle of around 3-inch diameter and fry it in hot oil until it gets puffed and golden.
Take it out on a plate. Now it's time to fill the kachori. Break a hole in the center and fill it with 3-4 boiled potato pieces, 2 dahi pakodi, 1 spoon of boiled moong, 2-3 papdi steeped in curd, 1 spoon of roasted cumin seeds, one-fourth spoon of red chilli powder, a pinch of black pepper, 2 spoons of sweet chutney, little sev bhujia, pomegranate seeds, and curd.
Now put another layer of cumin seeds powder, chutney, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, and salt. Your dish is ready to go. Enjoy it with your father.
Soak one-fourth cup of chana dal in water for about an hour. Add soaked chana dal, 2 spoons of garlic, 2 spoons of ginger, and 1 spoon of green chillies with half a cup of water in a pressure cooker and allow it to cook for 2 whistles.
Drain the mixture after the steam escapes. Mix half a cup of boiled green peas and 1 cup of boiled spinach with chana dal and little water and blend until the mixture forms a smooth paste.
Take out this mixture in a bowl, add half a cup of grated paneer, 1 spoon of Chaat masala, and one-fourth spoon of garam masala and mix this well with one-third cup of bread crumbs.
Now divide the mixture into small portions to make uniform kebabs. Make a paste with one-fourth cup of all-purpose flour and little water, dip the kebabs in the batter and try to roll them in breadcrumbs. Now fry till the kababs turn golden brown on both sides and serve them with green chutney!
This is one of the easiest and most common recipes in the Indian kitchen. You can even use the leftover rice from the day before or make it with fresh rice.
Boil one cup of rice in three cups of water and add a few drops of oil. When cooked, drain them and set aside. Add two spoons of butter and one spoon of cumin seeds to a pan. Fry one medium chopped onion, two spoons of ginger and garlic paste, two large chopped tomatoes, and one small chopped green capsicum.
Now add one-fourth spoon of turmeric powder, 2 spoons of pav bhaji masala, and half a spoon of red chilli powder. Stir and sauté it for 6 minutes or till the butter starts leaving from the sides.
Add 1 cup of green peas, 2 crushed boiled potatoes, and rice. Stir well so that the rice is coated uniformly with spices. Use green coriander leaves for garnishing!
