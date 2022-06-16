Father's Day 2022: 5 Tasty and Quick Recipes Your Father Will Love

Father's day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. This year in 2022, Father's day will be celebrated on 19 June and we are excited to celebrate the day with our fathers.

But what should we give our dads who have everything? Wait a second, who doesn't love food? And your father will love food even more if he knows you have cooked the dish for him.

So, let's get to the easy, tasty, and healthy dishes your father will love this Sunday. You can serve him these dishes with tea or coffee, or for lunch or dinner. Make sure that children take help from elders to surprise their fathers.