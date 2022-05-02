Eid-al-Fitr 2022: Date and Time of Eid Moon Sighting in India

Eid-al-Fitr 2022 preparations are in full swing all over the world. The festival was supposed to be observed on Monday, 2 May 2022, in India, but as the moon was not sighted, Eid-al-Fitr 2022 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, as per the latest updates.

The festival of Eid marks the end of the month of Ramzan or Ramadan. The moon that marks the beginning of the festival of Eid-al-Fitr is known as the Shawwal crescent moon.