Eid-al-Fitr 2022: Date and Time of Eid Moon Sighting in India

Eid moon sighting 2022 date and time.
(Photo: iStock)
Eid-al-Fitr 2022 preparations are in full swing all over the world. The festival was supposed to be observed on Monday, 2 May 2022, in India, but as the moon was not sighted, Eid-al-Fitr 2022 is set to be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, as per the latest updates.
The festival of Eid marks the end of the month of Ramzan or Ramadan. The moon that marks the beginning of the festival of Eid-al-Fitr is known as the Shawwal crescent moon.
This indicates that Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 3 May 2022, in India as the moon is expected to be seen today, on Monday, 2 May 2022.
These are the latest updates on the Shawwal crescent moon that will mark the beginning of Eid 2022.
People who follow the Islamic culture observe Eid on the first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.
It is important to note that the Markazi Chand Committee of Lucknow has said that the Shawwal crescent moon will be sighted today, on Monday, 2 May 2022. Muslims will mark the final day of their Ramadan fast today.
The festival of Eid-al-Fitr 2022 has already begun in some parts of the world where the moon has been sighted on Sunday, 1 May 2022.
During the festival, they pray to the Almighty for good health and prosperity. Ramadan is considered the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and Eid-al-Fitr is an auspicious festival that marks the end of the month.
