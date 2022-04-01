Ramadan Mubarak: Ramadan Kareem Wishes, Quotes, Images, and WhatsApp Status

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes.
Ramadan, also popularly known as Ramzan, is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar.
Date of beginning of Ramadan is decided by sighting of the crescent moon. This year, it is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022. However, it may change depending on the visibility of moon.
Muslims greet each other 'Ramadan Mubarak or 'Ramzan Mubarak' during the start of this holy month.
May this holy month of Ramzan brings you health, peace and prosperity. Have a blessed Ramadan!
May Allah give you the strength to always stay truthful and protect you from all evils. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!
May this Ramadan bring peace, happiness, and hope in your life. Ramzan Mubarak!
Ramzan Mubarak to you and your family. May God bless you!
Ramadan is an occasion for love, peace, charity, and compassion. Happy Ramzan!
May Allah have mercy on you. Ramadan Mubarak!
