Happy Ramadan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status for WhatsApp and Facebook
Here are some quotes and images that you can send your loved ones this Ramadan.
With Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, fast approaching, Muslims around the world are preparing for their 30-day fast.
Ramadan 2022 will begin on Saturday, 2 April 2022, and end on 1 May 2022.
It is believed that the holy month of Ramadan was when the first verses of the Holy Quran were introduced to Prophet Muhammad by the Almighty.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is the most auspicious one.
The end of the holy month of Ramadan is marked by the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.
This year, the holy month of Ramadan ends on 1 May 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on 2 May 2022.
Happy Ramadan 2022: Wishes
The month of blessings and Barkat is here, spend your time praying to the Almighty – Happy Ramadan Mubarak.
May Allah bless everybody with good health and happiness. Let's all get together and celebrate the festival of Ramadan – Ramadan Mubarak to all.
Welcome to the holy month of Ramadan. May everyone stay away from sin and be good to all. Happy Ramadan Mubarak 2022 to all.
Ramadan is the time for everybody to stay together and spend good times. May everyone forget all the bad times and create new memories this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan 2022, everyone.
Happy Ramadan 2022: Images
