Happy World Laughter Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

First Sunday of May is celebrated every year as the World Laughter Day around the world. This year, it is being celebrated on Sunday, 1 May.
World Laughter Day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about importance of laughing and to encourage people to laugh more.
Laughter has multiple health benefits and therefore laughing more often is of great significance. World Laughter Day is also observed to spread the message of world peace through laughter.
Here are some jokes, wishes, images, quotes, and funny messages, which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp status on this auspicious occasion of World Laughter Day.
Laughter is the best medicine. May your life be filled with it. Happy World Laughter Day!
May god bless you with good health and enough reasons to laugh. Happy World Laughter Day!
World Laughter Day is celebrated every year to promote world peace and brotherhood. Happy World Laughter Day!
“I love people who make me laugh. I honestly think it's the thing I like most, to laugh. It cures a multitude of ills. It's probably the most important thing in a person.”
― Audrey Hepburn
“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humour.”
― Charles Dickens
“If we couldn't laugh we would all go insane.”
― Robert Frost
“I don't trust anyone who doesn't laugh.”
― Maya Angelou
