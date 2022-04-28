Eid al-Fitr 2022: Meethi Eid Date in India and Celebrations

Eid al-Fitr is also known as Meethi Eid and is celebrated on the first day of Shawaal, the month of the Islamic calendar. This day is celebrated after a month of Ramadan, in which the Muslims fast and feast together with their friends and family. They also offer special prayers during these days and indulge in charity work.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated after the first sighting of the crescent moon and this festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the globe.