Diwali 2023 Mehndi Designs: Minimal Front and Backhand Mehndi Art Ideas for You

Diwali, the festival of lights, will be grandly celebrated all over India on Sunday, 12 November 2023. The preparations for the festival begin weeks before the actual date. People start decorating their homes with diyas, lights, and rangolis. They also buy new clothes for the festival and conduct puja ceremonies at home. Many devotees conduct Lakshmi puja at home during Diwali because that brings prosperity and joy to the family. It is considered auspicious and holy.

Diwali or Deepawali/Deepavali is celebrated in India because it marks the victory of good over evil. It also celebrates the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Laxmana to Ayodhya after staying 14 years in exile. Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. Diwali is an extremely important festival for the Hindu devotees who pray to Lord Rama.