Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Popular and Holy Temples to Visit During the Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 popular temples you can visit in India here.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 has officially begun on Tuesday, 19 September. The ten-day-long festival is scheduled to be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September, with great enthusiasm and joy. Lakhs of devotees patiently wait to celebrate the auspicious festival where they worship Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. It is observed in different parts of India. People not only worship Lord Ganesha in their homes but also visit famous temples to offer their prayers and seek his blessings.
People clean their homes and wear new clothes to observe Ganesh Chaturthi. They also prepare bhog and delicious food items for Lord Ganesha. This festival is grandly celebrated in India because it allows people to spend time with their friends and family. People take time out to visit the temples and religious places during these ten days.
We have a list of temples you must visit during Ganesh Chaturthi to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. These religious places are extremely holy and accurate for the occasion. You can offer your prayers and take part in the arti conducted in these temples.
Siddhivinayak Temple
This famous temple is located at Prabhadevi in Mumbai. It is one of the most renowned Ganesh temples and almost everyone visits the place during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is located in Pune. The height of the Lord Ganesha idol in this temple is around 7.5 feet and the width is 4 feet.
Many people worship the Lord during Ganesh Chaturthi because it is the most auspicious time. You should also visit the temple if you haven't earlier. It is important to note that the idol of Lord Ganesha is adorned with gold jewellery during the festival.
Lalbaugcha Raja
The idol of Lord Ganesha is famous for its immense size and structure. You should view the Lalbaugcha Raja idol if you are a devotee.
Khajrana Ganesh Temple
This holy Ganesha temple is in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. It is popular because the Lord Ganesha idol is made of bricks, jaggery, limestone, mud, dirt, water and other raw materials. The eyes of the idol are made of diamond and the outer walls of the temple are made of silver. You must visit the place.
