Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Popular and Holy Temples to Visit During the Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 has officially begun on Tuesday, 19 September. The ten-day-long festival is scheduled to be celebrated from 19 September to 28 September, with great enthusiasm and joy. Lakhs of devotees patiently wait to celebrate the auspicious festival where they worship Lord Ganesha, the son of Shiva and Parvati. It is observed in different parts of India. People not only worship Lord Ganesha in their homes but also visit famous temples to offer their prayers and seek his blessings.

People clean their homes and wear new clothes to observe Ganesh Chaturthi. They also prepare bhog and delicious food items for Lord Ganesha. This festival is grandly celebrated in India because it allows people to spend time with their friends and family. People take time out to visit the temples and religious places during these ten days.