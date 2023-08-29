Happy Onam 2023: Best 55+ Wishes, Quotes & Greetings on Kerala Harvest Festival

Happy Onam 2023 Harvesting Festival of Kerala Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings.
Onam is an annual harvest festival celebrated in Kerala State of India. It is a 10 day festival celebrated to commemorate the return of King Mahabali to his beloved state.
According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam falls in the month of Chingam, usually in between August and September. The Onam festival also marks the beginning of a new year, known as Kolla Varsham.
The last day of Onam celebrations is called as Thiruvonam, which will be observed on 31 August 2023.
Let us check out the Onam 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings, and images below.
Here is the list of Onam 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, and greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
On this Onam, I wish you a harvest of joy and a full of success. Have a wonderful Onam festival 2023.
May the Onam celebrations fill your life with a rainbow of happiness and prosperity. I wish you a Happy Onam.
May the scent of love and pleasure pervade your life, just as the fragrance of flowers brings joy throughout Onam. Many many happy returns of Onam.
May King Mahabali bless you with abundance and prosperity in the upcoming year. Happy Onam 2023.
May the Pookalam at your doorstep bring you lots of good luck, happiness, prosperity, and plenty of success. Happy Onam 2023.
Let us decorate our houses with Pookalam to welcome our beloved King Mahabali. Happy Onam 2023.
May King Mahabali shower his choicest blessings upon your and your family. Happy Onam Festival.
Let us prepare delicious Onam Sadhya on the pioud occasion of Onam. Many many happy returns of the day.
I wish you all the good luck and happiness in this world. Seek the blessings of King Mahabali on this Onam festival. Happy Onam.
On the occasion of Onam, let us keep the spirits high, and enjoy the festival with zeal and enthusiasm. Happy returns of Onam.
I'm wishing you a life that is vibrant like Pookalam, joyous like this Onam festival, and prosperous like a bountiful crop. Happy Onam to you.
Enjoy the scrumptious Onam Sadhya with your family on this Onam to make the festival memorable. Happy Onam 2023.
May the sweet flavours of payasam bring plenty of sweetness in your life. May you shine as bright as the colors of Pookalam. Happy returns of Onam 2023.
May this Onam bring good fortune, joy, and peace of mind to you. Have a joyful Onam.
Sending heartfelt greetings and blessings your way on this Onam 2023. Greetings of the day.
Many many happy returns of Onam to you my dear friend. Enjoy the day with high spirits. Happy Onam.
Onam is a celebration of the glorious past. The inspiring past of King Mahabali was full of happiness and prosperity. It is a reminder that we have the power to create the same presently with our efforts.
Time for petals on the floor, children on swings, tiger-clad men with hunters behind them, people enjoying Onasadya with family and what all…Let this Onam bring Joy and Prosperity to all.
We have lost the true spirit of Onam. Let each of our actions be a yajna for universal good. May the new clothes we wear be that of dharma and faith. May our hearts be united in love and joy, and may we make life an everlasting Thiruvonam. Thus, we can retrieve the lost Onam.
Wish you a very very happy Onam festival. Enjoy the day to the fullest. Greetings of the Day!!
May King Mahabali bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Onam. Happy Onam Festival 2023.
On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may you be showered with good luck, prosperity and happiness. Have a wonderful Onam.
I hope you celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam to you and your family.
Onam is the time for pookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.
Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire. Happy Onam!
Onam is the time of new beginning. Let us pledge to take care of each other now and always. Happy Onam.
I may be faraway from you on this festival but my wishes and love is with your always. Happy Onam 2023.
I wish you and your loved ones a blissful Onam festival. Let us enjoy the day with happiness. Greetings of Onam 2023.
I wish you a plenty of good luck and good fortune on this Onam festival. Happy Onam 2023.
Let us pledge to keep our parents and loved ones happy on this Onam. Happy Onam 2023.
Onam is the time of happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings. Happy Onam 2023 to you and your family.
On this Onam festival, let us stay close to our family and friends. Happy Thiruvonam 2023.
May the vibrant colors of Pookalam bring happiness and content in your lives. Happy Thiruvonam 2023.
Let us enjoy the last day of Onam with great enthusiasm. Happy Thiruvonam 2023.
Wish you a great and wonderful Onam festival, filled with joy and prosperity. Happy Thiruvonam.
Let us make the festival of Onam as sweet as the delicacies. Happy Onam 2023.
Let us enjoy this Onam festival and dance on the tunes of Onam songs. Happy Onam.
May the sweet melodies of Onam songs make your life sweet and happy. Greetings of Thiruvonam.
May your houses be filled with the happiness of Onam. Greetings of the Day!!
Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later [Og Mandino].
Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant. [Robert Louis Stevenson].
Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy. [Ralph Ransom].
The thankful receiver bears a plentiful harvest. [William Blake].
The law of harvest is to reap more than you sow. Sow an act, and you reap a habit. Sow a habit and you reap a character. Sow a character and you reap a destiny. [James Allen].
What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action. [Meister Eckhart].
Talk unbelief, and you will have unbelief; but talk faith, and you will have faith. According to the seed sown will be the harvest. [Ellen G. White].
The harvest of old age is the recollection and abundance of blessing previously secured. [Marcus Tullius Cicero].
The day of fortune is like a harvest day, We must be busy when the corn is ripe. [Torquato Tasso].
The farmer has patience and trusts the process. He just has the faith and deep understanding that through his daily efforts, the harvest will come. And then one day, almost out of nowhere, it does. [Robin Sharma].
May the auspicious festival of Onam brings pots of luck and plethora of good fortune in your lives. Happy Onam 2023.
May you harvest the fruits of your labor on this Onam festival. Happy Onam 2023.
May the spirits of Onam be with you now and forever. Happy Onam 2023.
Sending warm greetings and wishes to you and your family on this Onam festival. Happy Thiruvonam.
On the occasion of Thiruvonam, I wish you all the happiness and prosperity of this world. May all your dreams come true.
Wishing you happiness, health, and longevity on this harvest festival. Thiruvonam greetings to you.
Let us make beutiful Pookalam and welcome Lord Mahabali with open arms. Thiruvonam wishes to you!!
Sending you warm and deep regards on the occasion of Onam. Happy Thiruvonam 2023.
