Happy Onam 2023: Best 55+ Wishes, Quotes & Greetings on Kerala Harvest Festival

Onam is an annual harvest festival celebrated in Kerala State of India. It is a 10 day festival celebrated to commemorate the return of King Mahabali to his beloved state.

According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam falls in the month of Chingam, usually in between August and September. The Onam festival also marks the beginning of a new year, known as Kolla Varsham.

The last day of Onam celebrations is called as Thiruvonam, which will be observed on 31 August 2023.

