Happy Diwali 2023: Top 55+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS & Status on Deepavali

Happy Diwali/Deepavali 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, SMS, and Status.
Diwali or Deepvali is the most awaited festival of the year. Also, known as festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and faith over disobedience. On the occasion of Deepawali, Hindus decorate their houses with earthen lamps, prepare delicacies, worship deities, perform Laxmi Puja, and exchange sweets.
Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Lakshmana to Ayodhya after defeating demon Ravana. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the houses of devotees on Diwali to bless them with good fortune and luck. The five day festival of Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.
We have curated a list of Diwali 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, and status ideas for you to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Deepavali to spread joy, happiness, and prosperity.
Here is the list of Diwali 2023 wishes that you can share with friends and family through WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
With gleam of auspicious diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you & your Family very happy and prosperous Diwali.
The significance of Deepavali is the removal of darkness and ignorance from the mind and filing it with goodness. [Sri Chandrasekhranda Saraswathi].
May Lord Ganesha empower light on you and your family on the occasion of Diwali which will bring peace, joy and happiness to your life. Hope that the coming year turns out to be the most successful one for you. Happy Diwali 2023.
I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!!!
Diwali, the festival of light, brings joy and prosperity in our lives. Wish you a very happy Deepavali!!!
I hope this Diwali brings light in your life. Happy Deepawali 2023.
With light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your Family very happy and prosperous Diwali!
Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year to you! I hope you and your family have a lovely and pleasant Diwali.
May the festival of light fill you with joy and prosperity. May the joy of Diwali enter your life and make you happy always. Happy Diwali 2023.
On this festival of lights, may you and your loved ones get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. I wish you success, fame, good wealth as well as the blessings of relationships, prosperity, and the brotherhood of love.
May Shri Ram ji fill your home with joy, vanquish your sorrows, illuminate your home with the sparkle of love and happiness, and fill your life with light like the lights Diwali. Happy Diwali 2023.
On the eve of Diwali, Maa Lakshmi visits your house. I wish she bestows her blessings upon you. Keep your doors open and decorate your house with colourful lights and fresh flowers. Happy Deepawali.
On this auspicious Diwali, may these fireworks burn away all of our worries, concerns, and sorrows and illuminate our lives with happiness, joy, and serenity.
Just like the vibrant colours of rangoli, I wish this Diwali brings new colours to your life along with wonderful opportunities, and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali, enjoy the festival.
May Goddess Lakshmi purge all the bad things from your life this Diwali. May you be blessed with joy, health, prosperity, and bounty. Happy Deepavali 2023.
May Maa Lakshmi (Goddess of wealth) bestow you with fortune, wealth, and success. Shubh Diwali.
I wish that on this Diwali, May Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha shower their choicest blessings on you and your entire family. Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Shubh Deepawali.
Let's spread joy and illuminate others' worlds in order to truly appreciate this auspicious festival. Happy Diwali! Be safe and blessed.
Burn all the negativity like crackles, shine like diamonds, and illuminate like candles. I wish everyone a very happy and wonderful Diwali 2023.
This Diwali, may Maa Lakshmi give you her greatest blessings and may you forget all your worries and sorrows. Happy Deepavali 2023.
May the brightness of Diwali lights illuminate your life, and may Goddess Lakshmi bestow upon you her most desired favours. Happy Deepawali 2023.
May Goddess Lakshmi remove all of your problems this Diwali. May you be abundantly blessed with joy, health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Diwali 2023.
May you receive the best benefits from the God of Knowledge and the Goddess of Wealth on this pious occasion of Diwali. Greetings of Deepawali 2023.
Diwali is a time to celebrate with friends, family, and loved ones. We should make this time happy and special. Happy Diwali 2023.
Diwali is the only time of the year when people forget their differences and share happiness. Happy Diwali.
May this Diwali bring lots of luck, good fortune, prosperity, and happiness in your lives. Shubh Diwali.
We should embrace happiness and positivity on this wonderful occasion of Diwali. Happy Deepawali 2023.
Let us celebrate the festival of lights with abundant happiness. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is the best time of the year and we should enjoy it to the fullest. Happy Deepawali.
No matter what you are going through, forget everything and enjoy the festival of happiness. Happy Deepavali.
May you have an everlasting supply of happiness and love from the laughter and celebration of the wonderful festival of lights. Happy Diwali.
Let us spread love, laughter, happiness, and positivity on this Diwali. Happy Deepavali 2023.
Diwali is a time when enemies become friends. Let us keep up with the peace now and forever. Happy Diwali 2023.
Let us stand with each other now and forever. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is the victory of good over evil. Let us follow this mantra always. Happy Diwali.
Diwali is the best time of the year when happiness is all around. Enjoy this festival, Happy Diwali Dear Friend.
On this blessed Diwali, I wish you happiness and good luck. Happy Diwali Son.
You may not be with us right now but our blessings are with you. Happy Diwali Daughter.
You are the best person in this world and my ideal. I wish you only happiness, good health, and plenty of success. Happy Diwali Dad!!
On this occasion of Diwali, I really miss your good food mom. Happy Diwali and do not forget to send me your hand made sweets. Love You!!!
May Goddess Lakshmi take away all of your problems this Diwali. May joy, health, prosperity, and riches be bestowed upon you. Happy Diwali.
May the Goddess of wealth, Maa Lakshmi, bestow fortune upon you. I'm wishing you a happy Diwali.
I wish you a lifetime of happiness, prosperity, health, and fortune, illuminated by millions of lamps. I'm wishing a very happy Diwali to you and your family.
Celebrate this auspicious day with joy and spread love and harmony like stars. Greetings on Diwali!
I hope that the Diwali celebrations bring you endless delight. I hope the Diwali celebrations bring you joy and happiness. I wish you a very happy Diwali.
You are the most important person in my life. Happy Diwali Dear Husband.
Without you my life is incomplete. I wish lots of happiness to you on this festival. Happy Diwali Dear Wife.
You are the best brother in this world and you deserve every ounce of happiness. Happy Diwali Bhaiya.
You my little sister are a gem with golden heart. Happy Diwali. Enjoy the festival!!!
Nothing can replace you in my life. You are the best!!! Happy Diwali Dear Friend.
I hope the festival of lights brings you happiness, success, and wealth. Joyous Diwali!
I'm wishing you a Diwali that is full of warmth from treasured memories, love, and laughter.
May the light of Diyas illuminate your way and bring wealth and pleasure into your life. Joyous Diwali!
I hope the positive energy and blessings of Goddess Lakshmi enter your home during Diwali.
I hope the festival of lights makes your days happier and your heart full of joy. Greetings on Diwali.
I'm wishing a joyful, light-filled, and loving Diwali for you and your family. Enjoy a glittering holiday!
I hope that this Diwali brings you prosperity, good health, and success in all that you do. Wish you a Joyous Diwali!
I hope that the heavenly light of Diwali fills your life with joy, serenity, and success. Happy Diwali.
May this auspicious occasion bring you as much colour and brightness in life as the Diwali lights. Greetings on Diwali.
Warmest wishes for a Diwali full of affectionate moments, quality time spent with loved ones, and boundless happiness.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)