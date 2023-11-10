Happy Diwali 2023: Top 55+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, SMS & Status on Deepavali

Diwali or Deepvali is the most awaited festival of the year. Also, known as festival of lights, Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and faith over disobedience. On the occasion of Deepawali, Hindus decorate their houses with earthen lamps, prepare delicacies, worship deities, perform Laxmi Puja, and exchange sweets.

Diwali is associated with the return of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lord Lakshmana to Ayodhya after defeating demon Ravana. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits the houses of devotees on Diwali to bless them with good fortune and luck. The five day festival of Diwali starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj.

We have curated a list of Diwali 2023 wishes, messages, quotes, greetings, SMS, and status ideas for you to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Deepavali to spread joy, happiness, and prosperity.