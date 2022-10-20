Dhanteras 2022: Reason Behind Buying Gold and Silver, Importance of This Custom

The occasion of Dhanteras 2022 is right around the corner. Hindus in India are getting ready to celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and joy. Dhanteras will also mark the beginning of the five-day-long festival, Diwali, in the country. Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious and important festivals in India. It is customary to buy new items such as gold, silver, utensils, etc, on this day. On Diwali, people light diyas and decorate their homes.

While Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is considered the festival of lights, Dhanteras also holds special significance. While we are gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, we must know the story behind buying gold or silver. Even though most people follow this tradition every year, very few know the actual importance and story behind this custom.