Dhanteras 2022: Reason Behind Buying Gold and Silver, Importance of This Custom

Dhanteras 2022: Know why people buy gold on this day.
(Photo: iStock)
The occasion of Dhanteras 2022 is right around the corner. Hindus in India are getting ready to celebrate this festival with enthusiasm and joy. Dhanteras will also mark the beginning of the five-day-long festival, Diwali, in the country. Dhanteras is one of the most auspicious and important festivals in India. It is customary to buy new items such as gold, silver, utensils, etc, on this day. On Diwali, people light diyas and decorate their homes.
While Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is considered the festival of lights, Dhanteras also holds special significance. While we are gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, we must know the story behind buying gold or silver. Even though most people follow this tradition every year, very few know the actual importance and story behind this custom.
Here is everything you should know about buying gold on Dhanteras. Knowing the reason behind this tradition will help you to follow it religiously.
The real meaning of Dhanteras is "wealth". The word "Teras" talks about the wealth festival, which is celebrated on the 13th day of the month of Kartik. It is also known as Trayodashi.
The custom to buy gold on Dhanteras is very old and people follow it to date. According to Hindu mythology, gold and silver protect you from bad omens and negative vibes. This is the reason why people buy these metals on Dhanteras.
On the day of Dhanteras, people worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. They pray for good fortune, prosperity, wealth, and good luck. The prayer is usually conducted in the evening as per the puja muhurat by devotees.
Dhanteras is a good time to buy new utensils because they are considered a symbol of good luck and success.
