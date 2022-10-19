Dhanteras 2022: Significance of the Day, Puja Tradition To Follow

Dhanteras, popularly known as Dhantrayodashi, will be observed on 23 October in India. It is one of the most auspicious and important festivals because it marks the beginning of Diwali. People celebrate this festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. They follow all the rituals and conduct pujas so that Goddess Lakshmi blesses them with good fortune and prosperity. The preparations for Dhanteras 2022 have begun way ahead of the actual event. People cannot wait to welcome the festive season.

According to the Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2022 will be celebrated on both 22 October and 23 October. One must remember the puja dates and timings properly. People start cleaning and decorating their houses before Dhanteras because Diwali comes just after that. The entire festive season ends with Bhai Dooj.