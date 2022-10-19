Diwali 2022: Best Decoration Ideas for Homes and Offices
Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated every year by the people of India with fervour and grandeur. The festival of Deepawali marks the victory of good over bad, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. It is being observed to commemorate the homecoming of Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile in forest. This year, Diwali 2022 starts on 22 October and ends on 26 October 2022.
One of the important aspects of Diwali celebrations is decorating houses, streets, workplaces, worship places etc. with diyas (earthen lamps). Let us give you some of the best ideas about how to decorate your houses, offices, and workplaces this Diwali to make the festival more enchanting and special.
Best Diwali Decoration Ideas for Your Houses
Let us give you some of the best ideas to decorate your houses.
Floral Decoration: One of the most classy and elegant decorations for every festival or event is a floral decoration. Flowers are almost everyone's favourite and that's why using flowers for decorating houses is one of the best ideas. You can use flowers of your choice to make floral rangolis or simply use them in different shapes to make the decor enchanting and unique.
Decoration With Colourful Diyas: Lighting diyas (earthen lamps) on Diwali has its own significance. However, you can make it a little different by using colourful diyas. All you have to do is purchase normal earthen diyas and paint them with colours of your choice and decorate the entire house with them. This way, you will make the festival even more special.
Paper Lampshades for Decoration: Paper lampshades are easily available in the market and on online shopping websites. They are not only available in different colours but also in different shapes and sizes. Use paper lampshades of your choice and decorate your house to make the festival more special. You can also prepare paper lampshades at your home if you know origami.
Multi-coloured Candles: Decoration with candles never goes out of trend. You can purchase multi-coloured candles and use them for Diwali decorations. Scented and floating candles can also be used for decorations to make your house decor elegant, classy, and soothing. Also, use candle stands to make the decoration more aesthetic.
Fairy Light Decorations: Fairy lights are versatile decorative items. You can purchase fairy lights of any colour and shape and use them to create a festive mood. Wrap them around the pillars, put them on the windows, stick them to the walls, or hang them on the main entrance; they will look classy and make your home decor perfect for Diwali eve.
Rangolis: Making rangolis on Diwali and other festivals is one of the important rituals of Indian people. Use eco-friendly colours and prepare rangolis of different designs at your home. Making rangoli near puja areas is considered auspicious. You can also use flowers and diyas in rangolis to make them more attractive.
Best Diwali Decoration Ideas for Offices and Workplaces
Diwali decoration for offices and workplaces should be simple and elegant. Following are some of the best decor ideas that you must use to make your offices and workplaces classy and festive-ready.
Floral Rangolis: Use flowers of all colours and prepare rangolis of different designs. You can also use scented candles to make the rangolis more festive and aesthetic. Flowers like roses, marigolds, and lotus may be specially used to make the designs eye-catching.
Lamps and Diyas: A Diwali (festival of lights) decoration would be incomplete without lights and diyas (earthen lamps). Use coloured diyas to make your office illuminating. Besides diyas, you can use LED lamps to make the decor even more attractive and unique.
Candles: Get your hands on the best candles available in the market and decorate every corner of your office with them. You can use scented candles also to make the environment more soothing and relaxing. Floating candles are a good idea for people who like to experiment with unique decors. People who want to avoid the mess created by the wax may try electric candles, which are readily available in the market.
Bottle and Cup Lights: This idea of decorations is not only trendy but also eco-friendly. Take some old bottles and paper cups and clean them properly. Hang some string lights on them and then see the magic. The decoration would not be only unique but also attractive and creative.
Light Up Plants: Lighting and decorating plants should not be restricted to just Christmas. Purchase some beautiful string lights and hang them on the plants at your office and then see the magic. The decoration won't be only festive but will give you warm feelings.
Colourful Balloons: Although using balloons for Diwali decoration does not sound to be something unique, it is the best idea for decorating workplaces where you want to avoid any accident that might be caused by flammable items like diyas and lamps. Purchase some colourful balloons and decorate your favourite place with them.
Flower Garlands: Diwali is the festival of lights, so decorating your offices with lights is compulsory. But using flower garlands or wreaths would make the decor more classy and auspicious. Use marigold wreaths on staircase railings, windows, and walls to set the festive mood.
Bells and Windchimes: Get your hands on some tinkling bells and windchimes and decorate your office space to bring on the festive fever. This decor idea is not only unique but also chic and will mesmerise everyone. You can also pair the bells & windchimes with some colourful flower wreaths to create an interesting and creative look.
Scents, Essential Aromatic Oils, and Flowers: Pick up flowers, aromatic oils, and scents of your choice to make the Diwali decoration complete. Lavender, musk, Jasmine, and lemongrass oils are some of the best ideas due to their pleasant aroma.
Diwali torans, streamers, Chinese lanterns, tea light candles, honeycomb balls, paper rosettes, and mason jars are some of the other decorative items that you can use for your Diwali 2022 decorations at home and office.
Topics: Diwali Diwali 2022 Diwali Decoration
